646,359 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 646,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock worth $1,864,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.