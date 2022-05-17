6,911 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at $14,426,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

CG traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,465. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

