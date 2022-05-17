$70.20 Million in Sales Expected for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) to post $70.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.10 million and the highest is $71.30 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $300.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.00 million to $301.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $355.40 million, with estimates ranging from $350.60 million to $360.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.21). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam acquired 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani acquired 7,224 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock valued at $477,083. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. 93,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,145. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $513.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

