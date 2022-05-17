71,603 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,156,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after buying an additional 766,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

