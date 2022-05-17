$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will report $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $75.01 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year sales of $372.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

S has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 2,405,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,353. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 234.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $184,096,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

