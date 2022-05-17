8,000 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.5% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $7,445,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $18.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $600.95. 70,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The firm has a market cap of $245.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.70 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.41.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

