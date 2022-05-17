84,797 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

RPV stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.57. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

