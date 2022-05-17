870 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $230.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.70. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

