8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) SVP Matthew Zinn Sells 3,763 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $29,878.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,464.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Zinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 762 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $8,237.22.

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Zinn sold 499 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $5,733.51.

EGHT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.06. 2,328,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,544. The firm has a market cap of $953.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.10. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,379,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,380 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,300,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,607,000 after purchasing an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 15.1% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 369,238 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,663,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 134,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.27.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

