Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

AWP opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

