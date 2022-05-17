Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
AWP opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.
About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (Get Rating)
Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
