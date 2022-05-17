Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 83,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $82,033.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,911.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 29,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $29,316.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,493 shares in the company, valued at $61,243.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,695 shares of company stock worth $126,121 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

