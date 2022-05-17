Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives $7.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

AFIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 221,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,298. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Acutus Medical ( NASDAQ:AFIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 740.61% and a negative return on equity of 127.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

