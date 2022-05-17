ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 5.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.04. 56,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,356,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,968,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in ACV Auctions by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,870,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,560 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

