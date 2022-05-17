ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.73

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 18773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADCT. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.84.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,162,000 after buying an additional 219,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after buying an additional 153,506 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,895,000 after buying an additional 663,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 188,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.