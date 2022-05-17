Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Hits $409,107.12

Add.xyz (ADD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $409,107.12 and approximately $107.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,081.58 or 0.99988111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00105311 BTC.

About Add.xyz

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

