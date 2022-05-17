Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after buying an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after buying an additional 324,649 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.60. The company had a trading volume of 54,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.61. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

