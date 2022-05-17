ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) vs. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Head-To-Head Comparison

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADS-TEC Energy N/A N/A -6.37% ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ADS-TEC Energy and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADS-TEC Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64

ADS-TEC Energy currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 169.57%. ChargePoint has a consensus target price of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 125.67%. Given ADS-TEC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ADS-TEC Energy is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Volatility and Risk

ADS-TEC Energy has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADS-TEC Energy and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADS-TEC Energy $39.08 million 7.18 -$103.69 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 14.87 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -6.83

ADS-TEC Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Summary

ChargePoint beats ADS-TEC Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer. It also provides PowerBooster, a battery system that delivers high levels of power for the charging process; Storage Rack System, a scalable battery system; and Storage Container System, a custom battery system for large-scale applications as 20- or 40-foot container solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.