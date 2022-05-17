Adshares Price Down 9.8% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00010161 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $81.07 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,573 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.