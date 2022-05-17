AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

ADTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on AdTheorent in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AdTheorent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of AdTheorent stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.09. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADTH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdTheorent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

