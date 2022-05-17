Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 4,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 509,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.62.
In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
