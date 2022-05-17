Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 4,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 509,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 55,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $303,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,684,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,802 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,267,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

