Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 30.3% in April

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 393,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 210.8 days.

Aecon Group stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

