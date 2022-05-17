Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aeglea BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AGLE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. 129,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,555. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,894 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

