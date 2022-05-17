Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives $114.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEOXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €112.00 ($116.67) to €113.00 ($117.71) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($118.75) to €107.00 ($111.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($139.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

AEOXF remained flat at $$133.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $135.48. Aeroports de Paris has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

