Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,485,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.83% of Agilent Technologies worth $396,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $905,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

A opened at $120.30 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

