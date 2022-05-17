Aion Price Reaches $0.0321 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $16.10 million and $4.41 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0321 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,550.01 or 1.00054400 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00038163 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00197146 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00092606 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00127475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00233570 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

