Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of AC traded up C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.44. 1,855,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.31 and a 12 month high of C$29.17.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.41 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,023.24. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $562,602.

Air Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

