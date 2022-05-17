Akroma (AKA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $11,537.53 and approximately $13.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,054.33 or 0.06827239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

