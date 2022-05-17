Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.09 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

