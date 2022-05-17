Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. 2,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.10%.

ALEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

