Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Head to Head Survey

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trade Desk and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 4 15 0 2.79 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $89.94, indicating a potential upside of 68.52%. Given Trade Desk’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 7.78% 7.08% 3.14% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Alfi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 21.63 $137.76 million $0.21 254.14 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Alfi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

Alfi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

