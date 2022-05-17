Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $86.48

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.48, but opened at $92.40. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $92.64, with a volume of 367,326 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $248.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

