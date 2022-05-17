Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,458,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,530 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 4.37% of VICI Properties worth $826,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,779,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,419. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

About VICI Properties (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.