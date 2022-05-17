Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. 452,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

