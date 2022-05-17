Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $477.25 Million Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 15.99% of iHeartMedia worth $477,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 701,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,926. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 40,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

