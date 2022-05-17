Alpha Family Trust Buys Shares of 19,800 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Roblox makes up approximately 0.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. 47,946,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,825,652. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock worth $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

