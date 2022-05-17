Alpha Finance Lab Market Capitalization Tops $239.06 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

