Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 43.2% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $40.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,329.46. 1,150,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,196.49 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,558.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,723.42.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

