Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $40.56 on Tuesday, hitting $2,329.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,565.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,726.19.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

