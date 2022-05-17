Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys $16,640.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $16,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. 743,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,382. The company has a market capitalization of $864.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.57. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

