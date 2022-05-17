Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PINE has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

