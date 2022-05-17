Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
PINE has been the subject of several other reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.
In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpine Income Property Trust (Get Rating)
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
