ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALORU)

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I’s (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 18th. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ALORU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALORU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth about $10,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,537,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,038,000.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.