Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the April 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ATUSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

ATUSF stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

