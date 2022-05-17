American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading 2% Higher

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.78. 1,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVF. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Conservative Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000.

