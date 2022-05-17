American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Increases Dividend to $8.56 Per Share

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 8.56 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 84.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. American Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $11.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

AFG stock opened at $145.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $117.57 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

