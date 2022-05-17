American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.06.

AMH stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

