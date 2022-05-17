American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $58,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 10.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in American Water Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $146.41. The company had a trading volume of 662,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,996. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.93.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

