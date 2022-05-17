AmonD (AMON) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $4,997.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AmonD

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

