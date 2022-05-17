Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 369,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $272,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $337,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,195 shares of company stock valued at $651,692 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,483,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,796,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

