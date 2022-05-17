Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Anaergia in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of ANRGF stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

