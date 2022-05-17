Analog Devices (ADI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.970-$2.170 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.97 to $2.17 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $157.44 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.85. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,301,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 56,936.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 47,257 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after acquiring an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 115,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.